ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s Largest Position

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,150,366 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 64,400,001 shares during the period. ADT makes up 34.3% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 39.60% of ADT worth $2,481,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $153,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $307,876,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,453,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $148,246,000 after buying an additional 5,089,056 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $238,906,000 after buying an additional 3,632,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 21st.

ADT Stock Up 0.4 %

ADT opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.42.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.