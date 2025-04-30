Guardian Capital LP Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,009 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $19,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Shell by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.716 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.