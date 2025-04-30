Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.