Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (181.10) (($2.43)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of HEMO stock opened at GBX 182.92 ($2.45) on Wednesday. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,200 ($16.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.75 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.45.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

