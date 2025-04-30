Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (181.10) (($2.43)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of HEMO stock opened at GBX 182.92 ($2.45) on Wednesday. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,200 ($16.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.75 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.45.
About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals
