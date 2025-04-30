Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 2,938 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SYY opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.07.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

