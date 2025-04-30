Headland Capital LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Headland Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $272.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

