Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) PT at $52.75

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.
ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
