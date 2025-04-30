Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.510 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 35,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $921,536.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,640.91. The trade was a 14.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,669 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

