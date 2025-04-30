GG Group Ventures LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

GG Group Ventures LLC decreased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 42,540.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $76.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.