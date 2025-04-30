Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 648 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $82.15.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

