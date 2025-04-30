Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,771,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 250,085 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,985,000 after purchasing an additional 208,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,493 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.60.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $397.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

