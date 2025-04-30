Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 803 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Ariston Services Group increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $216.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

