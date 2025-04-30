Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,674,681.94. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $170.28 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.42 and a 1-year high of $171.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

