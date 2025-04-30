Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,536,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,906,000 after buying an additional 253,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,660,000 after buying an additional 1,336,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,826,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

