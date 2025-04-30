Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

