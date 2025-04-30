Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $285.91 million for the quarter.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

