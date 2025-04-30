3,013 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,265,000 after purchasing an additional 911,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,635,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,836,000 after acquiring an additional 160,394 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,287,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,615,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,518,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 367,566 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

