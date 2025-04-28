Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Pinterest by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,719,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after buying an additional 2,125,010 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $61,261,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,906.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,497.84. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,828,392. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.