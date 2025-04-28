Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 1,184 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of MSCI by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 50,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 5,300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,542,084.75. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $535.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $458.69 and a one year high of $642.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $555.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.