Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stake Lessened by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,395,000 after buying an additional 224,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,514,000 after acquiring an additional 688,967 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,184,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,887,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,617,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,484,000 after purchasing an additional 52,263 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $33.26 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

