Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 206.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 404,839 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,184,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,300 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,023,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

