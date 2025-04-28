VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

VFS opened at $3.24 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in VinFast Auto by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

