Lido Advisors LLC Has $25.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,163 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $25,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after buying an additional 3,297,648 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,322,000 after buying an additional 2,670,253 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,701,000 after buying an additional 853,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,751,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,534,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,038,000 after purchasing an additional 666,635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $78.45 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

