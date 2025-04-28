ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Raised to $6.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 212,842 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $706,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,173.92. The trade was a 45.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,409,618 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,413 in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,367,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in ThredUp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ThredUp by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 872,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

