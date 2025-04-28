Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,469 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,392.55. This represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,740. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

