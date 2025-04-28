Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 6,899 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in EOG Resources by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 71,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

