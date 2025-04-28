Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $50,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

