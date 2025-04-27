Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 323,002 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Omeros were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omeros by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 15.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 121.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $7.31 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $424.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

