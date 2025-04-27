IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $37.50 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

