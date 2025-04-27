Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Saia worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Saia by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $245.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.21 and a 52-week high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.