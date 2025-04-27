Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $419,000 Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,602 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 91,619 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 524,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

