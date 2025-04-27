Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $441,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 498,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 457,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,018.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,097,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after buying an additional 1,045,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

