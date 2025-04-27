Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seagate Technology Price Performance
STX stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
