Syon Capital LLC Grows Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,556 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 411.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in 3D Systems by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

