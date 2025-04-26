NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Humana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Humana by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Humana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $263.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.90.

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

