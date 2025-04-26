Bolthouse Investments LLC Invests $254,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 571 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after purchasing an additional 730,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $367.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.89 and its 200 day moving average is $445.42. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

