Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,563 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.04.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.