Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 82,051 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Workday worth $176,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $224.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

