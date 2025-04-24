Dauntless Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,840 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Teekay Tankers comprises about 0.5% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 66,332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNK opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

