State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in NRG Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 50,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $102.08 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

