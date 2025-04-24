TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 2,058 Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Campbell’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Campbell’s stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell’s

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

