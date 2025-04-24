Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com Q1 Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.