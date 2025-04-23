XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms recently commented on XPEV. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng Stock Up 4.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPeng by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.