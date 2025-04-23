Trane Technologies (TT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.700-12.900 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TT opened at $332.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.91. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $291.37 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.31.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trane Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

