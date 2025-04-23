Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Senior Officer Sells 5,196 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Tim Foote sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$21,439.74.
Shares of BB opened at C$4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.07. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$2.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BlackBerry from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
