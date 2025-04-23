The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 641 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $96,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,291 shares in the company, valued at $84,624,795.50. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE PNC opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.77. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.