MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CIF opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0145 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIF. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,082,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 488,365 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

