Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 17,901 shares.The stock last traded at $135.68 and had previously closed at $140.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average of $133.57.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 135.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

