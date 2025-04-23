Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,443 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,321,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,443 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Verint Systems worth $91,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,743.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,425. This trade represents a 31.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,561.11. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Verint Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

