Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $166.77 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.12% of Brink’s worth $166,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth $575,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 204.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 19.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brink’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

BCO stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.27. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $80.21 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

